DART CEO Nadine Lee to step down after her contract ends

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The Brief DART CEO Nadine Lee announced that she will not seek to extend her contract, which began in 2021. Lee's departure follows intense pressure from member cities over governance and funding, leading to a recently approved board restructuring. A search for an interim and permanent replacement begins immediately, though DART has not yet confirmed an official end date for Lee’s tenure.



Dallas Area Rapid Transit's CEO is stepping down.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Nadine Lee informed the DART board of directors that she will not seek to extend her contract when it ends. That date was not announced.

The backstory:

Lee has been in the role since 2021.

During that time, DART has been under immense scrutiny, with member cities criticizing the partnership and threatening to back out.

A proposal approved by the board in February includes a new governance structure where no city has a majority vote and each city in DART’s service area has a seat on the board.

Smaller changes, like how to levy sales taxes on member cities, were also included in the proposal. Those taxes could go back into city projects.

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What they're saying:

In a statement, Lee said she remains focused on continuing the agency’s work during the rest of her time.

"It has been the honor of my career to lead this extraordinary organization and to work alongside more than 3,800 dedicated employees who move North Texas forward every day," Lee said. "Together, we navigated one of the most challenging periods in transit history and emerged stronger, more focused, and better positioned to serve our growing region."

Board Chair Randall Bryant also thanked her for her leadership and commitment to the agency.

"Nadine stepped into this role at a very challenging moment for the transit industry and helped guide DART through recovery while setting a clear strategic direction for the future," Bryant said. "Her leadership strengthened operations, improved safety and reliability, and positioned DART to remain a critical mobility partner for the region."

What's next:

The search for an interim CEO and Lee’s permanent replacement will begin immediately.

DART did not provide a timeline for that transition.