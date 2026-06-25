DART bus hits ‘hole’ on Harry Hines Boulevard, 15 hospitalized

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The Brief Fifteen people were hospitalized after a DART bus struck a large hole on Harry Hines Boulevard early Thursday morning. Dallas Fire-Rescue reported that the hole was exposed when a metal plate covering active road construction shifted. The severity of the passengers' injuries remains unclear, and officials have not yet determined what caused the metal plate to move.



More than a dozen people were injured after a Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus hit a "hole" on Thursday morning.

What we know:

The accident happened just before 6 a.m. in the 6300 block of Harry Hines Boulevard near Exchange Parkway.

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said a metal plate in the roadway somehow shifted, exposing a large hole where construction work is being done. The bus ended up in that hole.

A total of 15 people were taken to local hospitals. Six others, including the driver, were injured but declined to be transported.

What we don't know:

DFR didn’t release the medical status for the injured passengers, so it’s not clear how seriously they were hurt.

There’s no word yet on the roadwork that was being done or what caused the metal plate to shift and expose the hole.