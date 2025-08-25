DART bus crashes at White Rock rail station in Northeast Dallas, 4 hospitalized

article

The Brief A DART bus crashed into a tree at the White Rock DART rail station. The cause of the crash and the number of people on the bus are unknown. Commuters are advised to use the nearby Walnut Hill station to access the Blue Line and motorists are urged to avoid Northwest Highway.



A DART bus has crashed at the White Rock DART rail station, located at 7333 E. Northwest Hwy.

DART Bus Crash

What we know:

The bus was stopped by a tree on the platform.

Emergency responders were called to a collision with people pinned around 5:45 a.m. One person had to be extricated from the bus.

According to DART officials, four people have been taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Commuter Information

In that area, there is a parking lot for the Blue Line. Instead of going there, commuters should use the Walnut Hill station in the White Rock area. There is parking there, and you will be able to utilize the Blue Line train.

Motorists are urged to avoid the Northwest Highway in that area.

What we don't know:

There is no word on what caused the crash, or how many people were on the bus at the time.

This is a developing story.