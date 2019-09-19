Expand / Collapse search

DART breaks ground on Silver Line along the old Cotton Belt corridor

Plano
PLANO, Texas - Dallas Area Rapid Transit will start working on a new rail line Thursday. The Silver Line will run from Plano to DFW Airport.

The 26-mile Silver Line will follow the old Cotton Belt Freight Line that DART acquired years ago.

The new commuter service with start with trains in Plano. They’ll run through Richardson, Dallas, Addison, Carrollton and Coppell on the way to the airport.

FOX 4 has reported on neighbors concerned about the noise the new trains might bring to nearby homes.

DART agreed to install sound walls and designate 36 quiet zones where train horns will not sound at crossings.

The plan is to have the Silver Line operating in three years.