DART asking for input before redrawing bus routes

Dallas Area Rapid Transit is trying to move into a new era by rethinking its bus routes. Some of them date back to World War II.

DART held a public hearing Tuesday to get input on the transformation of its new bus network service called DartZoom.

Some of the proposed changes include replacing all local bus routes with a newly designed bus network featuring more frequent service and consistent hours, expanding the GoLink Zones, adding more frequent light rail service in the evenings and restoring pre-pandemic schedules.

Most of the existing routes were set in the 1980s and some have been around since World War II. But with ridership falling consistently since 2006, DART decided it was time for a change.

"That’s one of really the big pushes for this bus network redesign," said Gordon Shattles with DART.

The transportation agency started with a clean slate to try to redesign the bus network. It’s been a collaborative planning effort to decide where the buses should go and how frequently they should run.

For example, there are many routes servicing Downtown Dallas but newer shopping and dining hot spots are now far outside of the city’s center. There are also some routes that are overcrowded.

"Our core frequent routes are a big push for us, of course, our cross-town routes are the exact same way. We’re increasing both the frequency and the number of buses on those routes," Shattles said. "One of our primary ones is the one that serves UTD. Of course, riders may have been a little bit down with the pandemic and students working remotely but as we return we’re seeing more and more ridership on those core frequent routes."

Now the transportation agency is at the point where it needs input from people in the community.

There will be another chance for people to comment on the project at a public hearing on June 22.

For more information, visit https://www.dart.org/meetings/publicmeetings.asp.