Daniel Perry murder trial: Sentencing expected Tuesday

Daniel Perry, the man found guilty of murdering Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster, is expected to be sentenced this morning.

He faces between 5 years to life in prison.

After the jury convicted Perry, a Travis County judge unsealed court documents that show racist social media posts heading into the night of the protests and also well beyond that.

Perry was working as a ride share driver when he drove into a crowd of protesters and then shot Foster repeatedly in July 2020.

The unsealed court documents show text exchanges and Facebook posts and messages after the murder of George Floyd.

Perry sent a text saying, "I might go to Dallas to shoot looters."

He also shared memes about a white child having a crush on a Black boy depicting a mother drowning her daughter for it.

A year before that he told someone on Facebook that he was looking for a way to get paid for military work saying, "Too bad we can't get paid for hunting Muslims in Europe."

Perry even shared a YouTube link titled "Protesters looters get shot in San Antonio" with a comment that said, "Glad someone finally did something."

Before the judge unsealed the court documents, Governor Greg Abbott asked the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend a pardon for Perry.

The Board has not made a decision yet.

We reached out to Gov. Abbott yesterday to see if this new information changes anything.

His press assistant responded saying, "All pertinent information is for the Board to consider as this is part of the review process required by the Texas Constitution."

