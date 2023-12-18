Dalworthington Gardens home's holiday lights attract big crowds

A Tarrant County family is spreading holiday cheer with its elaborate holiday light display.

The home is on Carnation Drive in Dalworthington Gardens, a suburb of Arlington.

The homeowner, Diane Lowry, said she’s been decorating for several years. Her goal is to give people something new to look at every year.

She tries to rotate the holiday decorations, lights, and inflatables.

In fact, for all the décor that’s out in her yard, there’s much more of it that’s been used before in storage.

Lowry said it brings her joy to see the faces of children as they look at her lights.

And for visitors, it’s fun to see the display get bigger and better every year.

"It’s really awesome. And it’s a bunch of different blowups. And it’s a bunch of different things," said Landon Vick, who was out viewing lights.

"I think it’s just a pretty festive place," added Timothy Simpson, who was also out that night.

There are plenty of impressive displays around North Texas. FOX 4 will feature some of the best in a holiday lights special Friday night after the 10 p.m. newscast.

The special will also be streamed on FOX4News.com and the FOX Local smart TV app.