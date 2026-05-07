Dallas’s 2nd deck park opens over I-35 near Dallas Zoo

The Brief Halperin Park, a new five-acre deck park built over I-35 near the Dallas Zoo, officially opens to the public this weekend. The $300 million project features a "treehouse" playground, water features, and community event spaces. Local developers expect the park to spark a new entertainment district, with plans already underway for housing and retail.



The new deck park over Interstate 35 near the Dallas Zoo opens to the public this weekend. It’s being called the park that will change Oak Cliff.

Halperin Park

Image 1 of 2 ▼

What we know:

Halperin Park is a new, five-acre park above I-35 between South Ewing and Marsalis avenues. It features a large children’s area with a "treehouse in the woods" theme, multiple water features, and gathering space for community events, concerts, and more.

After years of planning and fundraising, it finally opens to the public this weekend.

What they're saying:

Hudson Henley is an Oak Cliff developer who has been buying property in the area for more than a dozen years, long before the park was an idea. He’s hoping it gives birth to new life.

He’s already planning several projects including a 200-unit apartment and mixed used development along Ewing Avenue, just west of the park.

Henley said the park is just what Oak Cliff needs.

"It's been a long time coming. We went through COVID and the slowdown with that and everything. But these people have done a fantastic job," he said. "It's really exciting. As you can see, it's a gorgeous park. It's going to be a game changer over here."

Related article

He hopes it brings new visitors to the area and helps to rebuild communities.

"It's given an incentive for those of us who own property over here to redevelop it. And we're going to create a new entertainment district — restaurant, retail, housing," he said.

Henley owns the City Inn Suites property right across from the new park. He is planning to tear it down soon, making room for parking.

Other developers in the area have agreed to pay additional money into what’s called the Halperin Park Public Improvement District.

What's next:

Halperin Park is a reality because of a $300 million public private partnership, including a $23 million naming rights gift from the Halperin Family Foundation.

And instead of a ribbon cutting event, the foundation opted for a ribbon-tying event as a symbolic gesture to the community.