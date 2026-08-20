Dallas Zoo’s new baby elephant makes public debut
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo has introduced a new baby elephant who is now making public appearances.
What we know:
Matope was born back on July 26. He weighed a whopping 230 pounds after the 21-month pregnancy.
Since then, the zoo has been busy babyproofing the African Elephant habitat so that Matope can enjoy spending time with his older brother, Okubili, mom, Mlilo, and aunts, Jenny and Gypsy.
The public will be able to see him in the Giants of the Savanna exhibit daily depending on his comfort level and the weather.
Dig deeper:
Matope’s name, which was recently announced on social media, comes from the Swahili word for muddy waters.
The zoo said it’s fitting because his favorite place to explore is the mud wallow in the habitat.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Zoo.