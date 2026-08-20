Dallas Zoo’s new baby elephant makes public debut

The Brief The Dallas Zoo's new baby African elephant, named Matope, is now making public appearances. Matope was born on July 26, weighing 230 pounds, after a 21-month pregnancy. Visitors can see him daily in the Giants of the Savanna exhibit, depending on weather and his comfort level.



The Dallas Zoo has introduced a new baby elephant who is now making public appearances.

What we know:

Matope was born back on July 26. He weighed a whopping 230 pounds after the 21-month pregnancy.

Since then, the zoo has been busy babyproofing the African Elephant habitat so that Matope can enjoy spending time with his older brother, Okubili, mom, Mlilo, and aunts, Jenny and Gypsy.

The public will be able to see him in the Giants of the Savanna exhibit daily depending on his comfort level and the weather.

Dig deeper:

Matope’s name, which was recently announced on social media, comes from the Swahili word for muddy waters.

The zoo said it’s fitting because his favorite place to explore is the mud wallow in the habitat.