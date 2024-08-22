Dallas Zoo welcomes tiny Texas horned lizards

article

The Dallas Zoo is celebrating the success of its conservation efforts following the birth of more than a dozen Texas horned lizards.

The zoo’s reptile team is currently caring for 18 hatchlings that are about the size of a penny, and more are on the way.

If all goes well, they will be released into the wild in the fall.

It’s part of a statewide effort to restore the horned lizard population.

The Texas horned lizard is also known as a horned frog or horny toad.

Its population is threatened by climate change and invasive species.