Dallas Zoo welcomes tiny Texas horned lizards
article
DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo is celebrating the success of its conservation efforts following the birth of more than a dozen Texas horned lizards.
The zoo’s reptile team is currently caring for 18 hatchlings that are about the size of a penny, and more are on the way.
If all goes well, they will be released into the wild in the fall.
It’s part of a statewide effort to restore the horned lizard population.
The Texas horned lizard is also known as a horned frog or horny toad.
Its population is threatened by climate change and invasive species.
Featured