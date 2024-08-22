Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Zoo welcomes tiny Texas horned lizards

By
Published  August 22, 2024 9:55am CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo is celebrating the success of its conservation efforts following the birth of more than a dozen Texas horned lizards.

The zoo’s reptile team is currently caring for 18 hatchlings that are about the size of a penny, and more are on the way.

If all goes well, they will be released into the wild in the fall.

It’s part of a statewide effort to restore the horned lizard population.

The Texas horned lizard is also known as a horned frog or horny toad.

Its population is threatened by climate change and invasive species.

Featured

TCU claims to change school mascot from Horned Frogs to Squirrels in April Fool's Day prank
article

TCU claims to change school mascot from Horned Frogs to Squirrels in April Fool's Day prank

April Fool's Day pranks are popping up left and right, including one from TCU claiming that they are planning to change the school mascot.