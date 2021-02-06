Dallas Zoo seeks public's help to find one of its birds

The Dallas Zoo is asking for the public’s help to find one of its birds.

Onyx, a pied crow with the zoo’s animal ambassador team, was participating in a training session with the zoo’s free-flighted bird show, when zoo officials said he flew off course and away from the rest of the flock.

He was last seen flying towards the Bishop Arts District.

Onyx looks like common black crow, but has a distinctive white coloring on the front of his chest.

Zoo officials said he can say "hi," "hiya," and "hi Onyx," and is very friendly, so may approach people.

Anyone who sees Onyx, or is approached by him, is asked to not try and control him on their own, but keep watching him and contact the Dallas Zoo.