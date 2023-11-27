Dallas Zoo names first-ever female CEO

The Dallas Zoo announced Monday it has named a new CEO.

Lisa New will take over as the zoo's chief executive officer.

Lisa New (Courtesy: Dallas Zoo)

For the last decade, New has worked as the president and CEO of Zoo Knoxville.

She also serves as the chair of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Board of Directors.

New will be the first female CEO in the Dallas Zoo's 135-year history.

"Lisa is the right leader for such a monumental and exciting time for our Dallas Zoo. She brings a wealth of experience leading an organization through transformational change, having overseen ambitious campus planning, rebranding, capital campaign, and exhibit upgrade efforts at Zoo Knoxville," said the zoo in a statement.

Former Dallas Zoo president and CEO Gregg Hudson died of cancer earlier this year.

Related article

Hudson had served as the leader of the zoo since 2006.

New will take over as Chief Executive Officer on January 15, 2024.