The Dallas Zoo is extending its popular Zoo Lights exhibit for two more nights.

The new extended dates are this Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 2 & 3.

You can attend from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets are only $8.

The celebration was originally expected to end on New Year's Day.

The creations throughout the zoo include more than a million lights, huge animal lanterns and lots of fancy photo ops.