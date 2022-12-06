Dallas Zoo shows off new baby hippo

The Dallas Zoo showed off its new female hippo calf to the public for the first time on Tuesday.

Kalo was born on Oct. 30, but has been kept away from the zoo's guests for the last few weeks.

The Dallas Zoo says the calf and her mother Boipelo have explored the Simmons Hippo Outpost, and the calf loves swimming in the pool and enjoying time on the beach.

This is the second hippo calf born at the Dallas Zoo, and one of about 80 hippos living in North America.

The hippo is named Kalo comes after a patrol dog in Zambia who helps rangers in a national park where many hippos live.

The Dallas Zoo says Kalo is most likely to be out in the exhibit in the mornings, but her protective mother determines when the calf goes out into the habitat.