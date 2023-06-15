Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Zoo announces 'Dollar Days' for this year

DALLAS - The Dallas Zoo has announced the dates for its popular "Dollar Days" promotion this year.

"Dollar Days" is when the zoo drops admission to $1 and other discounts.

It will happen on Thursday, July 13, and Tuesday, August 8. The zoo will also open early, at 8:30 a.m., on those days.

Tickets for "Dollar Days" are available on the zoo’s website, but tickets for those days will be capped. They do not plan to offer tickets for walk-up visitors on "Dollar Days."

In addition to $1 admission, the zoo will offer some discounts at two snack shops on "Dollar Days."