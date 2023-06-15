Dallas Zoo announces ‘Dollar Days’ for this year

article

The Dallas Zoo has announced the dates for its popular "Dollar Days" promotion this year.

"Dollar Days" is when the zoo drops admission to $1 and other discounts.

It will happen on Thursday, July 13, and Tuesday, August 8. The zoo will also open early, at 8:30 a.m., on those days.

Tickets for "Dollar Days" are available on the zoo’s website, but tickets for those days will be capped. They do not plan to offer tickets for walk-up visitors on "Dollar Days."

In addition to $1 admission, the zoo will offer some discounts at two snack shops on "Dollar Days."