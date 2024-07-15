Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Zoo 2024 Dollar Days: Things to know

Published  July 15, 2024 2:08pm CDT
(Courtesy: Dallas Zoo)

DALLAS - Families are expected to pack into the Dallas Zoo on Thursday for deep Dollar Day discounts.

The annual promotion is happening twice this summer. The zoo is dropping its admission price to just $1 on July 18 and Aug. 6.

Dollar Day also features discounted snacks and drinks, and this year Whataburger will hand out swag to help guests beat the heat.

What is Dollar Day at the Dallas Zoo? 

The Dallas Zoo Dollar Day is when the zoo slashes the cost of admission to just $1.

It’s an annual event that also includes discounts on food and drinks. 

Guests can still experience all of the zoo’s usual attractions like Destination Dinosaurs, the virtual reality experience Wild Explorer, bird and giraffe feedings, the carousel, and more. 

When are the 2024 Dollar Days at the Dallas Zoo?

The first Dollar Day is Thursday, July 18. The zoo will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. The second day will be August 6.

What time does the zoo open?

Even though the Dallas Zoo closes earlier during the summer, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for both Dollar Days. 

Gates to the zoo's parking lot open at 7 a.m.

Where do I buy tickets?

Guests are required to purchase their tickets online. Tickets will not be sold on-site. 

Tickets are sold out for Thursday, July 18 but some are still available for August 6.

How much does it cost to park at the Dallas Zoo on Dollar Day?

The Dallas Zoo suggests that guests use a ride service to bring them to the event. Parking will be limited due to the high volume of people. 

The DART Red Line travels directly to the Zoo's entrance. 

Those who do decide to drive must pay $12 for parking. That fee will be collected at the ticket booths where entrance tickets are scanned.

Why does Dallas Zoo do Dollar Days?

The Dallas Zoo said the purpose of this annual event is to celebrate and recognize the community's support for the zoo throughout the year. It also said the Dollar Days ensure the zoo's accessibility to all as they work to stay one of the Metroplex's most cost-efficient experiences.

How do I stay safe from the heat?

The Dallas Zoo has added more than two dozen misting fans in key areas around the zoo to give guests some relief from the heat.

The Dollar Day sponsor, Whataburger, will also be at the zoo handing out themed cooling towels and fans to help guests cool down.

Guests are also encouraged to bring a refillable water bottle and sunscreen.