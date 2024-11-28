Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot welcomes 22,000+ runners for annual event

The shoes were double-knotted and the muscles were stretched for this year's Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot.

Thursday was the largest Thanksgiving Day event of its kind in the country.

The annual turkey trot is about the healthiest way anyone can start out Thanksgiving.

The starting line was marked off at Dallas City Hall Plaza with a balloon arch.

The 5K run and the 8-mile race kicked off around 8:30 a.m. It was followed by the untimed "fun run."

Around 22,000 people pre-registered for the annual race. Another few hundred signed up the morning of.

Little ones in strollers and leashed dogs were welcome to take part.

For many participants, creative costumes are also part of this tradition.

About 500 volunteers helped put on the fundraising event for all of the programs run by the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas that benefit nearly 220,000 families.

The Dallas YMCA Turkey Trot has shown amazing growth since its humble beginnings at White Rock Lake 55 years ago. It’s now the largest Thanksgiving event of its kind in the U.S.

Over in Fort Worth, Turkey trotters also hit the streets Thursday morning for a 1K gobbler trot, a 5k and 8k run in the Clearfork area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Thousands of participants and spectators bundled up for the races. Even Santa was on site for pictures and to cheer on the runners.

This is the 43rd year the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth has hosted the turkey trot.