Dallas women's shelter holding fundraiser for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Brief October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and North Texas groups are doing their part to help prevent intimate violence. In 2025, more than 245,000 cases of domestic violence were reported to the Texas Department of Public Safety, with 42 fatal cases between Dallas and Tarrant counties. The Genesis Women's Shelter, a Dallas-based group, is holding a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money and awareness of domestic violence issues.



In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, North Texas groups are doing their part to help lower the shocking number of domestic violence cases reported in Texas last year.

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Big picture view:

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The recently released Honoring Texas Victims Report showcases from the Texas Council on Family Violence just how prevalent the issue is in the Lone Star State.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported 240,000 cases of Domestic Violence in 2025.

160 people were killed by intimate partners in Texas in 2025. Of those fatal incidents, 26 happened in Dallas County, and 16 happened in Tarrant County.

While both men and women experience domestic violence, women experience higher rates of repeated violence, and are more likely to be severely hurt in such incidents.

Statistics show women of color are more likely to be assaulted by their partners, and such incidents are more likely to go unreported.

Genesis Women's Shelter

Local perspective:

In Dallas, Genesis Women's Shelter offers support to victims of domestic violence. The nonprofit serves nearly 4,000 women and children every year.

The group's CEO, Jan Langbein, says Domestic Violence Awareness Month offers awareness for an issue that needs awareness at all times.

"Every year, the cities across the country recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The governments across the country recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For somebody living in it every month, every day, requires this kind of awareness," Langbein tells FOX 4's Shaun Rabb.

Jan Langbein

On Saturday, October 3, the shelter will host their ninth annual First Ladies Brunch at the Arts District Mansion in Dallas. Money raised will help meet the needs of women and children in need.

Langbein says women of color turn to faith communities when dealing with domestic violence, and this event offers them a place.

"They'll go to pastors, or they'll go to their first ladies. What we want to do is recognize the influence that first ladies have," Langbein said. "Where we get our hats on, and we get our praise on, and we celebrate the effort of first ladies in faith communities."

What you can do:

If you are a victim of domestic violence, the Genesis Women's Shelter's help line is open 24 hours a day every day of the year at (214) 946-4357.