A woman was found shot inside a bullet-riddled car in the West Oak Cliff area of Dallas.

Police believe the woman was shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Hampton Road and Davis Street.

She was found in the car less than a mile away around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

She told police the shooter was a former boyfriend.

They are still looking for that person.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.