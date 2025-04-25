Coyote injures 2 children along White Rock Creek Trail

The Brief A coyote was spotted along the White Rock Creek Trail in Dallas on Thursday evening. It chased two children, who suffered minor injuries. Dallas officials are warning people to be cautious in that area.



Dallas officials are warning people about a coyote incident that happened Thursday evening on the White Rock Creek Trail.

White Rock Creek Trail Coyote

What we know:

The incident happened around 8 p.m. near White Rock Road and Winstead Drive.

A coyote chased two children until a parent was able to scare the coyote away.

The children suffered minor injuries, according to Dallas Animal Services.

Map of where a coyote incident happened near White Rock Lake in Dallas on April 24, 2025.

What's next:

DAS has since posted signs in the area warning people about possible coyote encounters along the trail.

Parents are urged to keep an eye on young children and pets should be kept on a leash.

Park officials are also working closely with DAS to locate the coyote responsible for the attack.

What you can do:

To report coyote sightings in Dallas, call 469-676-9813.

For a map of recent sightings, visit bedallas90.org/wildlife.