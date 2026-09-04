Dallas Whaling Wall has new whale artwork
DALLAS - The infamous whale wall in Dallas has been repainted with a new whale… sort of.
Killer Whale
What we know:
Photos taken by a FOX 4 photographer on Friday showed whale graffiti painted on the side of the building where world-famous environmental artist Wyland’s whale mural once was.
The new artist added the caption "killer whale" to their work.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet commented on the graffiti.
Dallas Whaling Wall
The backstory:
The artist known simply as Wyland painted the whales in Downtown Dallas nearly 30 years ago to promote awareness of marine pollution. He even received a key to the city of Dallas when the piece was finished in 1999.
Wyland’s work includes 100 large murals in landlocked cities across the globe. The eight-story Dallas mural spanned two sides of the building at 505 North Akard Street.
In May, crews began painting over the mural to make way for a mural promoting the FIFA World Cup. Only a small portion remains untouched.
Wyland has also filed a lawsuit against FIFA for authorizing the destruction of the mural, saying "though FIFA claims they are working to develop art for the host city, in truth, they defaced a historic fixture of the host city."
The Source: The information in this story comes from a FOX 4 photographer and past news coverage.