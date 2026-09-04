Dallas Whaling Wall has new whale artwork

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The Brief New "killer whale" graffiti has been painted over the site of Dallas's historic whale mural. The original 1999 Wyland mural was mostly painted over in May to make room for a FIFA World Cup promotional piece, prompting a lawsuit from the artist. Officials have not yet commented on the new graffiti or identified who painted it.



The infamous whale wall in Dallas has been repainted with a new whale… sort of.

Killer Whale

What we know:

Photos taken by a FOX 4 photographer on Friday showed whale graffiti painted on the side of the building where world-famous environmental artist Wyland’s whale mural once was.

The new artist added the caption "killer whale" to their work.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet commented on the graffiti.

Dallas Whaling Wall

The backstory:

The artist known simply as Wyland painted the whales in Downtown Dallas nearly 30 years ago to promote awareness of marine pollution. He even received a key to the city of Dallas when the piece was finished in 1999.

Wyland’s work includes 100 large murals in landlocked cities across the globe. The eight-story Dallas mural spanned two sides of the building at 505 North Akard Street.

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In May, crews began painting over the mural to make way for a mural promoting the FIFA World Cup. Only a small portion remains untouched.

Wyland has also filed a lawsuit against FIFA for authorizing the destruction of the mural, saying "though FIFA claims they are working to develop art for the host city, in truth, they defaced a historic fixture of the host city."