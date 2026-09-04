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Dallas Whaling Wall has new whale artwork

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FOX 4
Downtown Dallas
Updated September 4, 2026 2:59 PM CDT Published September 4, 2026 2:58 PM CDT
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The Brief

    • New "killer whale" graffiti has been painted over the site of Dallas's historic whale mural.
    • The original 1999 Wyland mural was mostly painted over in May to make room for a FIFA World Cup promotional piece, prompting a lawsuit from the artist.
    • Officials have not yet commented on the new graffiti or identified who painted it.

DALLAS - The infamous whale wall in Dallas has been repainted with a new whale… sort of.

Killer Whale

What we know:

Photos taken by a FOX 4 photographer on Friday showed whale graffiti painted on the side of the building where world-famous environmental artist Wyland’s whale mural once was.

The new artist added the caption "killer whale" to their work.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet commented on the graffiti.

Dallas Whaling Wall

Dallas paints over decades-old whale mural for World Cup
Dallas paints over decades-old whale mural for World Cup

Dallas paints over decades-old whale mural for World Cup

A whale mural that has been seen in downtown Dallas since the 1990s has been painted over to make way for a World Cup mural. FOX 4's Peyton Yager has more.

The backstory:

The artist known simply as Wyland painted the whales in Downtown Dallas nearly 30 years ago to promote awareness of marine pollution. He even received a key to the city of Dallas when the piece was finished in 1999.

Wyland’s work includes 100 large murals in landlocked cities across the globe. The eight-story Dallas mural spanned two sides of the building at 505 North Akard Street.

Related

Dallas whaling wall artist sues FIFA for $25 million after mural covered
article

Dallas whaling wall artist sues FIFA for $25 million after mural covered

Environmental artist Wyland is suing FIFA for $25 million after his iconic eight-story Dallas whaling wall mural on North Akard Street was covered in blue paint for a new World Cup mural without his consent.

In May, crews began painting over the mural to make way for a mural promoting the FIFA World Cup. Only a small portion remains untouched.

Wyland has also filed a lawsuit against FIFA for authorizing the destruction of the mural, saying "though FIFA claims they are working to develop art for the host city, in truth, they defaced a historic fixture of the host city."

The Source: The information in this story comes from a FOX 4 photographer and past news coverage.

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