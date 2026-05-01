Dallas weather: When will rain stop? Timeline for a sunny North Texas weekend

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The Brief One more rainy day is in store for the Metroplex as widespread showers and cooler temperatures in the 50s persist through Friday. The system is expected to clear out by tonight, making way for a sunny weekend with highs climbing into the 70s. By next week, the region will see a significant warm-up with temperatures rising well into the 80s.



One more rainy day stands between the Metroplex and a sunny weekend! Keep your umbrella handy Friday, as widespread rain is expected across much of the region.

Friday Forecast

Expect widespread rain through the day, with the heaviest totals likely south of the Metroplex. The clouds and precipitation will keep temperatures unseasonably cool, with highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. This final disturbance is expected to head east tonight.

Showers will remain persistent throughout the day, so consider moving outdoor plans inside.

While severe weather is not anticipated, some storms could produce lightning, heavy rain and small hail. Please use extra caution in areas with poor drainage and remember: Turn around, don’t drown!

Weekend Forecast

Drier air arrives Saturday morning to kick off a beautiful weekend. Early birds will notice a chill in the air with lows in the 40s and lower 50s, but plenty of sunshine is on the way for the afternoons. Saturday will see a high in the lower 70s, while Sunday will be even warmer with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 70s.

7-Day Forecast

Clouds and low rain chances return early next week. A warming trend will push temperatures above average by Tuesday, with highs in the 80s expected through the midweek.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth