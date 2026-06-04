Dallas weather: Widespread showers, 70% rain chances tracking toward weekend
DALLAS - Storm chances remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. While early Saturday will bring scattered activity, widespread showers are expected across North Texas later in the day.
Thursday Forecast
An unsettled weather pattern is heading toward North Texas. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday, but they will likely miss the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with showers expected east of DFW. These storms bring the potential for gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.
Rain chances sit at 20% for the Metroplex and 40% for areas east of DFW.
Weekend Forecast
An area of low pressure to the west will be the region's main weather-maker, sending disturbances our way. The highest rain chances will fall Friday and Saturday.
Isolated thunderstorms Friday bring threats of gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread showers are expected Saturday, with coverage reaching around 70%.
While the overall severe weather threat this weekend is low, a few storms could become strong enough to produce small hail and gusty winds, along with heavy rain. Temperatures will stay in the high 80s and low 90s.
LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth
7-Day Forecast
High pressure will attempt to build back early next week, lowering rain chances and pushing high temperatures back into the mid-to-high 90s.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 4 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.