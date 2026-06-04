Dallas weather: Widespread showers, 70% rain chances tracking toward weekend

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The Brief An unsettled weather pattern is tracking toward North Texas, bringing scattered Thursday thunderstorms that will primarily target areas east of the Metroplex. Rain chances will spike Friday into Saturday as a low-pressure system delivers widespread showers, heavy rainfall, and a 70% chance of coverage. High pressure will attempt to build back early next week, clearing out the storms and pushing temperatures back into the 90s.



Storm chances remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend. While early Saturday will bring scattered activity, widespread showers are expected across North Texas later in the day.

Thursday Forecast

An unsettled weather pattern is heading toward North Texas. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Thursday, but they will likely miss the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with showers expected east of DFW. These storms bring the potential for gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall.

Rain chances sit at 20% for the Metroplex and 40% for areas east of DFW.

Weekend Forecast

An area of low pressure to the west will be the region's main weather-maker, sending disturbances our way. The highest rain chances will fall Friday and Saturday.

Isolated thunderstorms Friday bring threats of gusty winds, frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread showers are expected Saturday, with coverage reaching around 70%.

While the overall severe weather threat this weekend is low, a few storms could become strong enough to produce small hail and gusty winds, along with heavy rain. Temperatures will stay in the high 80s and low 90s.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

7-Day Forecast

High pressure will attempt to build back early next week, lowering rain chances and pushing high temperatures back into the mid-to-high 90s.