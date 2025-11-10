Dallas weather: Warm up on the way before another cold front and storm chances

The Brief North Texas is experiencing a brief return to cold, winter-like weather today, with high temperatures only reaching the mid-50s. The chilly conditions will quickly reverse, as highs are expected to jump into the mid-70s by Wednesday and the low 80s by Thursday and Friday. A strong weather system is currently being tracked and is forecast to bring a high chance of rain and thunderstorms starting this weekend (Saturday night/Sunday).



Monday Forecast

The high temperature at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is expected to top out at just 55 degrees Monday, significantly colder than the normal high of 69 degrees.

The chill began overnight, with temperatures plunging into the mid-to-upper 30s around Dallas and Fort Worth. Wind chill values made it feel like the low to mid-20s in some areas, with outlying locations like Bridgeport and Bonham dropping into the upper 20s.

The cold airmass is expected to persist for roughly 24 more hours, with Tuesday morning lows again forecast in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday Forecast

However, a rapid turnaround is forecast for Veterans Day. Southerly winds will rapidly increase Tuesday afternoon, gusting up to 30 mph and pushing the high back up to 70 degrees. Forecasters described the day as feeling like "two seasons in one day."

The warm trend accelerates mid-week, with highs expected in the mid-to-upper 70s Wednesday and climbing into the low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

All eyes are on a strong disturbance approaching from the west, which is expected to bring the highest chances for rain and thunderstorms to the region beginning Saturday night and continuing through Sunday. The system is then expected to move out, dropping temperatures from the 80-degree highs.

7-Day Forecast