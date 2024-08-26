Dallas weather: Are we done with triple-digit temperatures in 2024?

August is about to come to an end, and we could be leaving triple-digit temperatures in the past.

The weather pattern is changing for the cooler this week.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s early in the week with lower humidity levels.

In the coming days, we will see more clouds and some rain chances which will pull high temperatures down even lower.

FOX 4 WEATHER

"The odds are in our favor that we don't have another triple-digit day at DFW," said FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano.

September is always a tricky month when it comes to the heat.

The FOX 4 Weather team believes if we can make it through the first 10 days without a triple-digit day, we should feel confident that the 100s are a thing of the past.

Typically, the final 100-degree day is on August 27, but we have seen triple digits as late as October 3.

So far, there have been 23 days at or above 100 degrees at DFW Airport. In an average year, we see 20.

7-Day Forecast

Rain chances will increase by this Friday.

The chances sit around 30% Friday through the holiday weekend with a cold front stalling in North Texas.