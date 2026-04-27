Dallas weather: 2 dead after North Texas tornadoes; severe threat returns this week

The Brief At least two people were killed and several others injured after severe storms and tornadoes struck North Texas on Saturday night, with victims reported in the Runaway Bay and Springtown areas. National Weather Service survey teams confirmed an EF-2 tornado with 135 mph winds hit Wise County and an EF-1 tornado with 105 mph winds struck Parker County, causing significant structural damage and displacing 20 families. While recovery efforts are underway and a local disaster declaration has been issued for Wise County, a new weather system on Tuesday brings a continued risk of severe storms, including the threat of hail and tornadoes.



After a weekend of violent weather, an active pattern will continue across North Texas for much of the week. The region is currently mourning and assessing damage after severe storms and confirmed tornadoes left two people dead.

Monday Forecast: Record heat and afternoon storm potential

There is a low chance for afternoon showers and storms Monday, primarily east and southeast of the DFW Metroplex. It will be hot, with highs reaching the mid-90s, potentially breaking record highs for this date.

Tornado damage in Runaway Bay

National Weather Service (NWS) survey teams confirmed Sunday that two tornadoes touched down in North Texas during Saturday’s storms. An EF-2 tornado struck Wise County with peak winds of 135 mph, while an EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Parker County with winds near 105 mph.

The Wise County tornado caused significant destruction in Runaway Bay, approximately 50 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Meteorologists noted that peak wind intensity was measured at two separate structures along the storm's path.

Wise County Judge J.D. Clark confirmed one fatality in Runaway Bay, at least six injuries, and 20 displaced families. On Sunday, Clark issued a local disaster declaration and requested state assistance.

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Springtown ISD closed Monday after severe storm damage

Due to widespread power outages and significant community damage, Springtown ISD will be closed Monday, April 27. District officials stated the closure is intended to give students and staff the necessary time to prioritize their families and the recovery process.

"With much of our town without power and serious damage to their properties, we want to give everyone time and space needed to take care of your families, assess damage, and begin the recovery process." the district said in a statement.

Parker County fatality linked to severe storm intensity

A second NWS survey team confirmed that the EF-1 tornado touched down in the Springtown area of Parker County. Authorities reported that a 69-year-old woman was found dead in the debris of a mobile home after the system moved through late Saturday night.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 10:43 p.m. from a resident in the 6700 block of Hutchenson Hill Road who discovered the victim in the wreckage. Witnesses told investigators the mobile home was undamaged before the severe weather arrived. NWS officials said two survey teams remain in the field to assess other possible tornado tracks across the region.

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How to report storm damage using iSTAT surveys

What you can do:

Residents with damage to homes or businesses are encouraged to complete the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT). These self-reported surveys help local and state officials determine the extent of the disaster and connect survivors with recovery resources. iSTAT surveys are available in English and Spanish at the Texas Division of Emergency Management website, damage.tdem.texas.gov.

7-Day Forecast: Severe weather risk returns Tuesday

A cold front approaching from the north on Tuesday will increase rain and storm chances. There is a low risk for severe weather, including the threat of tornadoes, hail and high winds, especially northeast of DFW. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

Cooler temperatures will begin filtering in during the mid-to-late week period. A stronger disturbance is expected to bring higher rain chances to end the work week, and the cooler air is expected to linger through the weekend.

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