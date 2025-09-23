Dallas weather: Severe storm threat increases Tuesday with gusty winds, hail, low tornado threat

article

The Brief A cold front will end North Texas's summer-like heat today, but not before scattered storms develop this afternoon, with a risk of gusty winds and hail. The storms are expected to increase in coverage overnight, with rain arriving in the Metroplex after midnight and continuing into Wednesday morning. Cooler, comfortable fall weather arrives by Thursday, with a pleasant forecast for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend.



Get ready for a major weather shift, North Texas. Today marks the last day of summer heat before a cold front brings a true taste of fall, and the potential for strong storms.

Tuesday Forecast: Severe Weather Possible

Tuesday will start with warm, muggy air. Temperatures are expected to quickly climb into the low to mid-90s. With dew points near 70 degrees, the heat index will feel well over 100 for most of the Metroplex.

The change arrives late in the afternoon as a cold front will begin to push into DFW's northern and northwestern counties. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop. These storms could be strong to severe, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail.

The storm coverage is expected to increase in the early evening and overnight hours as the front slowly works its way south. DFW should see the front arrive after midnight. A couple of these storms could produce high winds in excess of 55-60 mph and hail up to the size of a quarter, particularly in areas north and east of DFW. The tornado threat with this system appears to be low, but there is a chance.

Live Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Wednesday Forecast

Rain and storm chances will continue into Wednesday morning. Some of these downpours could be heavy at times before tapering off in the afternoon. North Texas will spend most of Wednesday in the 70s, with increased cloud cover, before temperatures climb to around 80 as clouds break up late in the day.

7-Day Forecast

By Thursday, it will finally feel like fall. Mornings will be crisp and pleasant, with lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs during the day will be in the low 80s. Thursday could still see some clouds, but sunshine will return in full force for Friday.

Friday looks to be the "pick day of the week," with sunny skies and light winds making a beautiful September day. The pleasant weather will continue through the weekend. Expect cool mornings and warm afternoons, with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. The forecast remains dry for Saturday and Sunday.