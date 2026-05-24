Dallas weather: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Denton, Wise counties

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The Brief A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Sunday afternoon for parts of Denton and Wise counties due to slow-moving storms. Scattered storms will remain possible through Tuesday with a 20% to 30% chance of rain over the Memorial Day weekend. A stronger weather system is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday to bring the week's best chance for widespread rain.



A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Sunday afternoon for parts of Denton and Wise counties as slow-moving storms developed across North Texas during the Memorial Day weekend.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

What we know:

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued Sunday afternoon for parts of Denton and Wise counties as slow-moving storms developed across North Texas during the Memorial Day weekend.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 weather team warned the storms could produce torrential rainfall, dangerous lightning and localized gusty winds as they drifted across the region.

Memorial Day Weekend Storm Forecast

Dig deeper:

Scattered thunderstorms also developed near Keller, Haslet and Kaufman during the afternoon.

Forecasters said the slow storm movement could lead to brief heavy downpours in isolated areas, though widespread severe weather was not expected.

Rain chances across North Texas are expected to remain scattered through Memorial Day, with coverage generally staying between 20% and 30%. Most areas are expected to remain dry at times, but isolated afternoon and evening storms remain possible through Tuesday.

When will widespread rain and storms hit?

What's next:

A stronger weather disturbance is expected to arrive on Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing the best chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms during the upcoming week. By late next week, drier weather is forecast to return, along with warmer temperatures approaching the upper 80s.