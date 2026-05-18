Dallas weather: Severe storms, large hail threaten DFW ahead of holiday weekend

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The Brief Dallas weather is taking an active turn this week as a Tuesday cold front brings threats of severe storms, large hail and damaging winds to North Texas. Ahead of the front, Monday will be hot and windy with a heat index climbing to 97 degrees. Multiple weather disturbances will follow, keeping a steady chance of showers and thunderstorms in the DFW forecast straight through Memorial Day weekend.



North Texas is in for an active weather week! Be prepared for potential severe weather, as showers and thunderstorms are possible this week and through Memorial Day weekend in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Monday Forecast

Monday will likely be the quietest day of the week, with only an isolated chance of a shower or storm. However, it will be hot, humid and windy. Highs near 90 degrees will feel like 97. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph.

7-Day Forecast

Strong to severe storms are headed to North Texas this week, bringing locally heavy rain and severe weather threats.

A cold front will bring widespread rain and storms Tuesday. A few storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging winds and large hail. The tornado threat remains very low.

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are most likely to hit Tuesday between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Multiple weather disturbances will move through the region as the week progresses, keeping a chance for showers and storms in the forecast every day. This unsettled pattern is expected to continue through the holiday weekend, with decent rain chances persisting through Sunday across DFW.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth