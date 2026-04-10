Dallas weather: Severe storm threat increases for North Texas this weekend

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The Brief Most of North Texas will stay dry and partly sunny with highs in the low 80s, though isolated storms capable of producing small hail remain possible south of the Metroplex. Storm chances increase Saturday evening, but the most significant risk arrives Sunday, when all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds, are possible if morning clouds clear. The National Weather Service warns that unsettled weather will persist through Wednesday, with the environment remaining favorable for rounds of strong-to-severe storms each afternoon and evening.



After a relatively calm Friday, an active weather pattern is set to take hold of the Metroplex this weekend. Residents should remain weather-aware as the National Weather Service warns of a multi-day severe weather setup that could include large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Friday Forecast

Isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Friday afternoon, particularly for areas south of Dallas-Fort Worth. Most of the region will remain dry under partly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. While no widespread severe weather is expected today, a few stronger cells could produce small hail and gusty winds.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Weekend Forecast

Storm chances increase Saturday afternoon with scattered development possible west of the Metroplex. By Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, a more organized round of storms will move in, bringing rain, lightning and a low threat of damaging winds.

Sunday represents the most significant concern for the region. According to the National Weather Service, a notable severe storm threat will develop Sunday afternoon as moisture and instability increase. If morning clouds and rain clear out quickly, the atmosphere will become more volatile, increasing the potential for all modes of severe weather, including large hail and tornadoes.

7-Day Forecast

The active pattern is expected to persist through at least Wednesday. Forecasters note that while the exact timing and coverage remain uncertain, the environment will remain favorable for strong-to-severe storms during the afternoon and overnight hours next week. A brief lull in activity is possible Monday before a heightened severe risk returns Tuesday and Wednesday.