Dallas weather: Severe storm threat increases ahead of Tuesday night cold front

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The Brief North Texas will experience a warm and breezy start to the week with high temperatures climbing into the low 90s by Tuesday. A cold front is expected to arrive Tuesday evening, bringing a 30% chance of scattered storms that could potentially become strong or severe. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop significantly, offering a stretch of milder weather in the 70s through the end of the workweek.



Heat and humidity are returning to the region early this week, bringing a threat of scattered storms and a brief spike in temperatures before a midweek cold front arrives.

Monday Forecast

Monday will be warm and breezy as afternoon highs climb into the mid-to-upper 80s. South winds will persist between 15 and 25 mph.

While humidity levels will rise throughout the day, the chance for storms remains slim and will likely be confined to the Red River valley, with most activity staying north of the Metroplex.

7-Day Forecast

A more significant chance for rain arrives Tuesday evening with a cold front. There is currently a 30% chance for precipitation, though meteorologists note a "conditional" threat for strong or severe storms. If storms develop, large hail and damaging winds will be the primary concerns through the evening hours.

Scattered storms remain in the forecast Wednesday as the front lingers southeast of the Metroplex. Highs on Tuesday will be the warmest of the week, potentially reaching the low 90s, before the front provides much-needed relief.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the 70s for the remainder of the work week. Looking ahead to the weekend, another disturbance may bring scattered rain and storms on Saturday and Sunday as highs return to the 80s.