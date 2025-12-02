Dallas weather: Record-warm November gives way to hard freeze, more rain

article

The Brief North Texas is experiencing a drastic change, going from one of the warmest Novembers on record to a hard freeze on Tuesday morning. Following the initial freeze, temperatures will warm up into the mid-60s on Wednesday before a new cold front arrives Thursday. The incoming cold front will bring scattered rain Wednesday through Friday, followed by sunshine and persistent seasonal, chilly temperatures (mornings in the 30s and 40s) for the weekend.



North Texas will experience a roller-coaster temperature ride this week, beginning with a significant freeze Tuesday morning. The DFW area will see a brief warm-up midweek before a strong cold front arrives, bringing scattered rain and cooler temperatures from Wednesday through Friday.

Tuesday Forecast

A true blast of winter is felt in DFW Tuesday morning, with a taste of fall expected by the afternoon.

Clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to drop into the mid-20s and 30s, resulting in one of the first freezes of the season for DFW. Though skies will be sunny throughout the day, temperatures will struggle to climb much past 50 degrees across the region.

Cold Weather Safety Reminder: With the season's first significant freeze, remember to practice cold weather precautions. Protect the 4 Ps: people, pets, pipes, and plants. Also, dress in layers if you're heading out early.

Wednesday Forecast

One more day of sunshine is expected Wednesday before the next storm system rolls in. Highs will climb into the mid-60s before the next cold front's arrival on Thursday.

Low rain chances return late Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. While cold air returns Wednesday night, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing with the associated rainfall.

November 2025: Among Warmest on Record

Despite the current chill, November 2025 finished as one of the warmest Novembers ever recorded in DFW.

DFW tied for the fourth-warmest November, with an average temperature of 62.9 degrees, according to NWS. The warmest November on record occurred in 2016, with an average temperature of 63.5 degrees. Waco also recorded its second-warmest November on record, with an average temperature of 64.1 degrees.

7-Day Forecast

Scattered showers will continue after the cold front passes on Thursday and Friday, with Friday expected to be mostly cloudy and cool. Sunshine will return for the weekend, but seasonal temperatures will persist. Expect chilly mornings in the 30s and 40s and afternoons in the upper 50s and low 60s.