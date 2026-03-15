Dallas weather: Rapid temperature drop follows gusty winds and severe fire conditions

The Brief A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for areas near and west of I-35 due to 90-degree heat and humidity as low as 19%. Dangerous wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected through 1 a.m. Monday, creating hazardous driving and boating conditions across North and Central Texas. Outdoor burning is strictly prohibited, as any fires that develop are likely to spread rapidly under the current critical weather conditions.



The National Weather Service has issued a series of urgent weather alerts for North and Central Texas as a powerful storm system sweeps through the region, bringing dangerous winds and a high risk of rapidly spreading wildfires.

Wind advisory

A wind advisory remains in effect for much of the area until 1 a.m. Monday. Forecasters are calling for sustained north winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Officials warned that the intense winds could make driving difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles, and could cause damage to trees and structures. Boating conditions have been deemed hazardous, and the weather service has advised residents to stay off area lakes.

Residents are encouraged to secure loose outdoor items such as trash cans and patio furniture that could be blown away.

Red Flag warning

Simultaneously, a Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for areas near and west of Interstate 35.

The combination of high winds, low relative humidity, dropping as low as 19 percent, and warm temperatures reaching 90 degrees has created critical fire weather conditions. The threat is highest for locations near and west of Highway 281.

"Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly," the weather service noted in its alert.

Authorities are strongly advising against any outdoor burning, welding, or activities that could generate sparks. Residents are reminded not to discard lit cigarette butts outdoors and to report any wildfire sightings immediately to local law enforcement or the nearest fire department.

7-Day forecast

Looking ahead, the region is set for a significant cooldown before a rapid warm-up.

Following the windy conditions, Monday will be much cooler with sunny skies and a high near 52 degrees. Temperatures will quickly rebound throughout the week, climbing from the mid-60s on Tuesday back into the 80s by Wednesday.

The warming trend continues through the end of the week, with sunny skies and highs reaching 90 degrees on Friday, potentially pushing toward the mid-90s by Saturday.