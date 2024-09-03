Dallas weather: Rainy Tuesday for most, lower temperatures for all

After a long holiday weekend, plenty of North Texans are seeing rain on Tuesday.

Rain coverage will be fairly high in the morning hours, especially from the DFW area to the west.

There should be fewer showers out there in the afternoon and evening hours.

While not everyone gets rain, clouds will keep temperatures lower for everyone. Some people out west will only see temperatures in the 70s.

The area of low pressure will move overhead tonight while weakening at the same time.

That will keep clouds and some shower chances in the forecast into Wednesday morning.

Live Radar - North Texas

7-Day Forecast

The overall pattern quiets down by late in the week, but we expect to see another disturbance cross out area on Friday coming in from the northwest.

That will produce a storm or two.

The cold front that comes along with it is expected to significantly drier air this weekend.

There's a good chance we will see lows in the 60s this weekend!