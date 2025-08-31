Dallas weather: Rainy August ends with record-tying rainfall at DFW airport

The Brief A record-tying 1.5 inches of rain fell at DFW Airport, ending a wet August with a rainfall surplus. The heaviest rain is moving south, and chances for more showers in North Texas are expected to be low for the rest of the day.



A record-tying amount of rain fell at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport yesterday, with 1.5 inches officially recorded. This ties the previous record set on the same date back in 1991.

The rainfall caps off a wet August, which recorded a surplus of almost three inches for the month. The heavy downpours have been a major factor in flash flood warnings issued for Dallas County and other parts of North Texas.

DFW Rainfall Totals

What we know:

Flash flood warnings were issued late yesterday and into this morning, primarily affecting areas south of Interstate 20. Rainfall totals over the last 24 hours have been significant, with some locations receiving around five inches.

The heaviest rain has now shifted to the south, with a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Hill and Limestone counties. The disturbance is slowly moving to the south and southeast and is expected to be primarily in Central Texas by mid to late morning.

Live Radar

What's next:

The rest of the day will likely see low chances of rain and thunderstorms, with about a 20 to 30% coverage. Most of North Texas is expected to be quiet by late morning and early afternoon, though some isolated showers could still pop up.

Temperatures will climb a few degrees higher than yesterday, reaching the low to mid-80s, but the air will remain muggy with dew points in the 70s.

We are also keeping an eye on a weak front that is expected to drop in on Tuesday, which could bring a couple of showers and cooler high temperatures in the upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

7-Day Forecast