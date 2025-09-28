Dallas weather: October will bring the heat

The Brief Warm and dry conditions will persist for the coming week, with today and Monday being slightly cooler due to high clouds. Temperatures will peak mid-week, with highs expected to reach 90 degrees or above from Wednesday (Oct. 1) through Friday. The forecast remains completely dry, with no significant rain expected in the next seven days, nor any sign of a major cold front.



Warm and dry conditions are settling in, and they're not going anywhere anytime soon.

Today and Tomorrow: Clouds Keep the Lid On (Slightly)

We're looking at another warm afternoon today, but you'll notice a difference from Saturday's 90-degree heat. Why? Those high, thin cirrus clouds are spreading in from the west, about 25,000 to 30,000 feet up. They're just enough to hold our temperatures back a wee bit. We'll top out around 88 degrees this afternoon, and it'll be a pleasant evening if you're headed out.

The real key here is the air is bone dry. We're talking dew points in the 50s this afternoon, so it’s just warm—not muggy. No heat index to worry about!

Monday, expect more of those clouds. I actually kind of like them—they help keep the heat down. Tomorrow is actually shaping up to be one of the cooler days of the week, with a high around 85 degrees. A little piece of a storm system currently out west is going to send some extra clouds our way, and we might even see a few isolated sprinkles Monday night, but that's about it.

Back to the Sun, Back to the Heat

Those clouds will move out by Tuesday, and once they exit, a weak ridge of high pressure—basically a bubble of warm, dry air—slides right back in. Tuesday will hit around 88 degrees again.

Then, we flip the calendar to October, and the heat really ramps up. Get ready for a solid stretch of 90-degree days:

Wednesday (Oct. 1): 90 degrees and sunny

Thursday: 91 degrees

Friday: 90 degrees

The warm air is basically hugging the middle of the nation. The storms are out east and west, but for us? We're on the warm and dry side of things.

7-Day Forecast

No Rain in Sight

As for rain, don't hold your breath. I'm looking at the forecast for the next seven days, and honestly, I could extend that out even farther. We're going to stay dry.

And if you’re hoping for some of that crisp "hockey weather," I’ve got to tell you, it’s not in the cards yet. I don't see any significant cold fronts making an appearance really into early next week. Even next weekend could bring another shot at 90 degrees.

So, enjoy the dry warmth, know that the peak heat is coming mid-week, and make sure to grab a cold drink! Stay safe out there.

Live Radar