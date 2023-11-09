Fans brave the cooler temperatures, rain to take in high school football playoff games

High school football fans braved the rain and cooler temps to catch playoff action getting underway.

The shift in weather appears to be ushering in playoff high school football in Texas.

"We hope the blankets and the handwarmers will be enough for tonight," said Faye Riggle, whose grandson was playing Thursday night.

Under the Thursday night lights, fans who went to cheer on Arlington Martin and Richardson Berkner found themselves trying to stay dry and warm.

While players were suited up for the game, everyone else’s gameday garb took a backseat to ponchos and rain gear.

"Well, it’s football weather. All of the other ones have been summer, baseball weather. This is football weather," said Tim Baggett, whose son-in-law was coaching.

The cold and wet conditions replaced the mostly warm and dry weather that became the norm for much of this fall.

Though people didn’t seem to mind the change.

"I love it. This is football weather, buddy. This is the best time of the year," said Joe Medina, whose grandson was playing.

Even if it meant a little more work.

"It’s definitely football weather, we’re ready for it," Bailee Riggle said.

"I think of football and I think of Thanksgiving. It’s definitely the right weather for it," Faye Riggle added.