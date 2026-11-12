Dallas Weather: Mild Thursday gives way to a chilly Friday

The Brief Temperatures reach 77 degrees Thursday under sunny skies. A weak cold front arrives Thursday night, dropping Friday's highs into the 60s. Widespread rain and chilly temperatures in the 50s are expected on Sunday.



North Texans will experience a significant weather shift this weekend as a cold front brings rain and much cooler temperatures to the region.

Mild Thursday gives way to a chilly Friday

What we know:

Current temperatures range from the mid-40s in Mineral Wells, Denton, Sherman, and Gainesville to 53 degrees in Dallas and 54 degrees in Fort Worth.

Paris and McKinney started in the low 50s, while Cleburne saw the upper 40s.

Lots of sunshine sunshine and dry air will cause a fast warm-up on Thursday. Highs will reach near 77 degrees with light northwest winds between 5 and 12 mph.

A cold front moves in from the northeast Thursday night into early Friday morning, shifting the wind direction and cooling the entire area.

Friday morning lows will drop into the low 40s for many spots outside the immediate Dallas-Fort Worth area, while the metroplex will start closer to 50 degrees.

Friday's highs will return to the seasonal average of 68 degrees under sunny skies before high clouds stream in during the evening.

Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

Timeline:

Saturday remains mostly quiet with increasing cloud cover and highs in the mid-60s. One weather disturbance stays to the south on Saturday, but a second system brings rain chances starting Saturday night.

Sunday brings a high likelihood of rain, with isolated thunderstorms possible. Forecasters expect no severe weather, describing the system as a standard rain event. High temperatures on Sunday will struggle to escape the upper 50s.

7-Day Forecast

Why you should care:

The expected 1 to 2 inches of rainfall over the weekend provides much-needed relief for ongoing drought conditions.

Additionally, football fans heading to the stands for Friday night games should bring a jacket or blanket to prepare for the cool air.