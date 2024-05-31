Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
16
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:32 AM CDT until SUN 6:40 PM CDT, Navarro County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:21 PM CDT until SAT 8:19 AM CDT, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 6:30 AM CDT until SAT 10:30 AM CDT, Comanche County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 12:24 PM CDT until SAT 3:00 PM CDT, Comanche County
Flood Warning
from FRI 5:12 AM CDT until FRI 8:15 AM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County
Flood Warning
from FRI 5:32 AM CDT until FRI 8:15 AM CDT, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Bosque County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:20 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:14 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:52 AM CDT until FRI 5:16 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:55 PM CDT until SAT 6:40 PM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:47 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:30 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:20 AM CDT, Red River County

Dallas Weather: Rain to taper off Friday, more possible this weekend

Published  May 31, 2024 6:46am CDT
Dallas Weather: May 31 early morning forecast

FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Kylie Capps talks about the amount of rain we've gotten over the past few days and the rain chances still in the forecast.

DALLAS - It’s another wet and soggy day in North Texas after a pretty noisy night.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, most people saw several inches of rain with lightning and gusty winds.

But the bulk of the rain and storm activity has started to taper off from the west to the east, with just a few lingering showers west/south through midday Friday.

The folks who see the sun a little sooner than others could climb into the mid-80s, with the rest of North Texas staying near 80 degrees on Friday afternoon.

A few more showers and storms remain possible through the weekend, but not as widespread as Friday morning. 

The pattern stays unsettled through at least midweek, but highs will be back in the low 90s!

It's been an active past 24 hours. A Flood Watch was issued across North Texas overnight because of the multiple rounds of rain.

Some parts of the region saw up to 5 or 6 inches of rain, especially far southwest Collin County. About 4 to 5 inches fell just west of Downtown Dallas.

Southern Ellis County near the Italy area saw very heavy rain, maybe even 6 to 7 inches total.