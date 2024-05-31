Dallas Weather: Rain to taper off Friday, more possible this weekend

It’s another wet and soggy day in North Texas after a pretty noisy night.

Overnight Thursday into Friday, most people saw several inches of rain with lightning and gusty winds.

But the bulk of the rain and storm activity has started to taper off from the west to the east, with just a few lingering showers west/south through midday Friday.

The folks who see the sun a little sooner than others could climb into the mid-80s, with the rest of North Texas staying near 80 degrees on Friday afternoon.

A few more showers and storms remain possible through the weekend, but not as widespread as Friday morning.

The pattern stays unsettled through at least midweek, but highs will be back in the low 90s!

It's been an active past 24 hours. A Flood Watch was issued across North Texas overnight because of the multiple rounds of rain.

Some parts of the region saw up to 5 or 6 inches of rain, especially far southwest Collin County. About 4 to 5 inches fell just west of Downtown Dallas.

Southern Ellis County near the Italy area saw very heavy rain, maybe even 6 to 7 inches total.