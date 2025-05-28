Dallas weather: Showers and storms return

The Brief Showers and storms are back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. The clouds on Wednesday will keep the temperature down, with the area struggling to see 80 degrees. The strongest storms will be later on Wednesday and could produce quarter-size hail.



Showers and storms are back in the forecast. They will be more scattered on Wednesday morning through noon with another burst later in the day, especially to the west and south.

The strongest storms will be later in the day and may produce up to quarter-size hail and gusty winds. Winds could gust to 50 mph. The areas north and east will have the fewest showers on Wednesday.

The clouds will keep the temperatures cool with the area struggling to see 80 degrees.

Live Radar

Thursday Forecast

We'll get onto the back side of this disturbance so the odds of showers after midnight and Thursday morning look low. As a cold front moves into the area from the north on Thursday afternoon into evening, the next lift will arrive with additional showers/storms possible.

Friday Forecast

The air dries out behind the cold front, so Friday looks quite pleasant. Morning clouds will give way to more sun and highs in the low 80s with dew points back in the 50s.

7-Day Forecast

This Weekend's Forecast

Saturday also looks pretty mellow to end May with light winds and temps back in the mid 80s. However...

Another reasonably strong disturbance will dive down from the central Plains on Saturday night. There are still timing issues with it (since it's days away) but it may now hold off until the early hours of Sunday morning. Just a quick moving batch of storms. Then we dry out.

Sunday afternoon will see the clouds break for sun and more temperatures in the 80s. Monday starts to feel more like June as we heat to near 90 with more sun and humidity increasing. That will also yield a seasonably warm, breezy day Tuesday with some low storm chances.