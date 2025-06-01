Dallas weather: Severe storms possible in North Texas

The Brief Storms are currently moving across North Texas Sunday morning, bringing rain and some gusty winds to areas north and east of the Metroplex. A higher risk of severe weather, including large hail and damaging winds, is expected later Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly south of I-20. This system will lead to several days of unsettled weather, with ongoing storm chances and a potential for localized flooding.



A complex of storms moving south from Oklahoma began impacting North Texas on Sunday morning, bringing showers and thunderstorms with a heightened risk of more severe weather anticipated later in the day.

Sunday Forecast

The initial wave of storms crossed the Red River early Sunday, affecting northern parts of Grayson County and far northeast Montague County. These showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue tracking east and southeast through the late morning, primarily affecting areas east of Interstate 35 and north of Interstate 20.

Some of these morning storms could produce locally heavy downpours, small hail, and brief gusty winds. Heavy rainfall was reported east of Thackerville, Oklahoma, approaching the Sherman-Denison area along U.S. Highway 75.

Live Radar

A greater potential for severe weather is expected later Sunday afternoon and into the evening, particularly for areas south of Interstate 20.

New storm development, fueled by increasing humidity, daytime heating, and residual boundaries from the morning storm activity, is expected after 4 or 5 p.m. The primary threats from these later storms include large hail and damaging winds. While the overall tornado threat is considered low, it is not zero.

Morning temperatures on Sunday were mainly in the 60s and 70s, with dew points expected to climb throughout the day. High temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 80s.

7-Day Forecast

This weather system is expected to usher in several days of active weather for North Texas, influenced by the jet stream, multiple atmospheric disturbances, and a stalled frontal boundary. This prolonged period of unsettled weather could also bring a localized flood threat, with the potential for a couple of inches of rain in some areas before the pattern subsides.