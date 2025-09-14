Dallas weather: Heat continues as rain chances remain slim

The Brief North Texas is expected to be hot and dry today with temperatures reaching the low 90s. The high-pressure ridge keeping the region dry will prevent most widespread rain, but isolated showers are possible in far western areas. High temperatures will remain in the 90s for the next several days, with a chance of rain returning later in the week.



Temperatures will climb into the low 90s Sunday as a high-pressure ridge keeps North Texas mostly hot and dry.

Big picture view:

The day will begin with temperatures in the mid-70s and some cloud cover over the immediate metroplex. Outlying areas like McKinney and Greenville will be slightly cooler, with temperatures in the upper 60s. The air is slightly drier than Saturday, with dew points dropping from the mid-60s to the low-to-mid 60s.

As the day progresses, dew points are expected to fall further into the upper 50s as drier air mixes toward the surface. This change is expected to allow temperatures to rise into the low and mid-90s, despite an increase in cloud cover.

Live Radar

A complex of showers are approaching the Wichita Falls area from the west, but the complex is expected to weaken as it moves east. The high-pressure ridge over North Texas makes widespread rain unlikely, though a few stray showers are possible in far western and northwestern parts of the region. Overall, the chance of rain is less than 10%.

There will be partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight, with temperatures returning to the 70s by Monday morning. A couple of isolated showers may be possible Monday afternoon.

7-Day Forecast

Looking ahead, the high-pressure ridge is expected to strengthen again by the middle of the week. However, it will shift slightly, potentially allowing for disturbances to approach. This could bring low chances of rain to Red River counties on Wednesday night and Thursday, with a 20-30% chance of showers Thursday and a 10-20% chance on Friday.

Despite the potential for a few showers, high temperatures are expected to remain seasonably warm, with lows in the 90s today and Monday. Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s Tuesday and Wednesday before dipping slightly with the arrival of the disturbances. Forecasters predict a dry weekend ahead, though there are some indications of a shot of cooler air arriving after next weekend.