Dallas weather: Large hail and damaging winds possible for North Texas Tuesday evening

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The Brief Dallas weather will be warm and breezy Tuesday before a conditional storm threat arrives with a cold front between 5 p.m. and midnight. While a stout cap may limit development, any storms that break through could become severe with a primary risk of large hail and damaging winds. Conditions will dry out and cool down significantly by Wednesday, with temperatures dropping into the 70s ahead of a warm Mother’s Day weekend.



Storms are back in the forecast, with a conditional threat remaining in place through Tuesday evening.

Tuesday Forecast

Tuesday will be warm, muggy and breezy ahead of an approaching cold front. Temperatures will climb into the 90s with sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts reaching 30 to 36 mph.

Scattered storms are expected to arrive with the cold front between 5 p.m. and midnight. The greatest coverage will likely stay northeast of the DFW area. This remains a highly conditional threat due to a stout cap, a layer of warm air aloft that can inhibit storm development.

If storms manage to break through that cap, the primary concerns will be damaging winds and hail. While the severe window is most likely from 6 p.m. to midnight, lingering showers could persist through 3 a.m.

LIVE Radar: Dallas-Fort Worth

7-Day Forecast

Expect lingering scattered showers Wednesday as the front settles to our southeast. Higher coverage will be present for southeastern counties, but conditions will dry out and cool down shortly after.

Temperatures drop back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the 80s on Friday. The weekend presents another chance for scattered showers and storms, with warm temperatures expected for Mother’s Day.