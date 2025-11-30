Dallas Weather: Frigid wind chills, warming up midweek

The Brief A cold front has brought freezing temperatures and strong winds to North Texas, with current wind chills dropping into the 20s and some upper teens. The weather system is now moving east, causing significant travel impacts with rain transitioning to sleet and snow across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast. Locally, North Texas will see mostly cloudy skies and is not expected to experience wintry precipitation on Monday, with a warmer, wetter system forecast for late in the week.



A cold front that moved through the region on Thursday brought scattered rain and thunderstorms, leaving some areas with more than an inch of rainfall while others saw little to none.

Sunday Forecast

Early morning temperatures fell below freezing in several areas, including a low of 29 degrees at Possum Kingdom Lake. Dallas dipped to 34 degrees, while Cedar Creek Reservoir reported 40 degrees.

Strong winds are adding to the chill, pushing wind chills into the 20s across much of North Texas. Some areas reported "feels like" readings in the upper teens.

Dig deeper:

Clouds will linger through the day as the system moves east, contributing to significant travel impacts across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where rain is transitioning to sleet and snow. The upper-level low spinning over the Great Lakes is expected to continue producing snow in that region.

Monday forecast

Locally, North Texas is not expected to see major issues heading into the weekend. Forecasters say a southwest flow aloft will keep cloud cover in place and may produce isolated showers on Monday.

Temperatures should stay above freezing, preventing any wintry precipitation. Rain chances remain low, about 20 to 30 percent, and will be scattered.

7-Day Forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be quieter, with a gradual warmup returning highs to the 50s on Tuesday and near 60 on Wednesday. Another stronger system arrives Thursday, bringing a better chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms before drying conditions return Friday.

While temperatures will fluctuate throughout the week, forecasters say the overall trend features more cold days than warm ones. The upcoming weekend, however, is expected to offer calmer weather and near-normal temperatures.