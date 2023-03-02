Severe weather: Strong winds break FOX tower camera in Dallas

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CST, Fannin County, Lamar County
18
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:37 PM CST until THU 8:45 PM CST, Freestone County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:17 PM CST until THU 8:15 PM CST, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:29 PM CST until THU 8:00 PM CST, Ellis County, Hill County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 8:00 PM CST, Kaufman County, Hill County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM CST until FRI 12:41 PM CST, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:45 PM CST until SAT 2:55 AM CST, Hopkins County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:36 PM CST until THU 8:45 PM CST, Hopkins County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:49 PM CST until THU 8:00 PM CST, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM CST until SAT 11:31 AM CST, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:54 AM CST until SAT 11:15 AM CST, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:58 AM CST until SAT 7:55 AM CST, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 5:42 AM CST until SAT 11:01 AM CST, Collin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 7:29 PM CST until THU 8:45 PM CST, Lamar County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:43 PM CST until FRI 6:14 PM CST, Lamar County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:51 PM CST until THU 7:45 PM CST, Fannin County
Tornado Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CST, Fannin County, Lamar County, Red River County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Severe weather: Strong winds break FOX tower camera in Dallas

By and
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 4

FOX 4 camera breaks due to strong winds

The camera at DFW Airport was shaking in the strong winds before breaking during severe weather in North Texas Thursday.

DALLAS - Severe storms did damage across North Texas on Thursday evening, including to one of FOX 4's tower cameras.

FOX 4 meteorologist Dan Henry was showing how the wind was shaking our camera at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The camera began to wobble faster and faster before falling and dropping to show just the top of the roof.

READ MORE: Tornado warnings issued in North Texas. What you need to know about the storms.

"It may be out of position," Henry said.

"I think that camera may be caput for the rest of the day today," quipped FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano.

The line of storms brought wind gusts higher than 80 miles per hour and many North Texans shared photos and videos of hail and damaging winds near their homes.