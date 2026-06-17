Dallas weather: England vs. Croatia fans face 105+ heat index at Dallas Stadium

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The Brief Dallas weather is turning dangerously hot and humid as the DFW heat index is projected to climb past 105 degrees today. Fans heading to the highly anticipated England vs. Croatia match at Dallas Stadium are urged to take strict safety precautions against the soaring temperatures. An official Heat Advisory takes effect Thursday with "feels-like" temperatures nearing 110, followed by a cold front bringing much-needed storm relief later tonight.



Heat and humidity will reign supreme over the next couple of days! Fans heading to the highly anticipated England vs. Croatia match at Dallas Stadium should prepare for soaring temperatures and take safety precautions.

Wednesday Forecast: DFW heat index projected to hit 105

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies today, with strong south winds pushing afternoon temperatures into the low to mid-90s. High humidity will drive heat index values up to 105. There is a very low chance of rain, isolated strictly to the far southeastern counties.

England vs. Croatia Dallas Stadium Weather: Game day forecast

Hot and humid conditions will blanket the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex on Wednesday. Game-time temperatures will hover in the mid-90s, paired with an even higher heat index.

If you plan on tailgating or spending time outside before kickoff, be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade.

North Texas 7-Day Forecast: Heat Advisory and incoming storms

The intense heat builds on Thursday, triggering an official Heat Advisory. "Feels-like" temperatures could spike as high as 110 degrees in parts of North and Central Texas. Residents are urged to stay hydrated and wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

Afternoon highs will remain in the mid-90s, with heat index values consistently over 105.

Relief arrives late Thursday evening as a cold front dropping out of Oklahoma pushes a line of storms southward. Expect scattered storms overnight into Friday morning, some of which could become strong with gusty winds.

The front is expected to stall and wash out, leaving lingering rain chances through the weekend. This active weather pattern will carry into next week. Sunday and Monday track to be the hottest days of the period, with actual temperatures nearing 100 degrees and heat index values once again threatening the 110-degree mark.