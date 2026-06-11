Dallas weather: Triple-digit heat index before storms hit North Texas this weekend

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The Brief Thursday and Friday will bring intense humidity and highs in the mid-90s, driving "feels-like" heat index values up to 105 degrees across the DFW Metroplex. While Saturday looks mostly dry and hot, scattered showers and storms return Sunday afternoon to interrupt outdoor weekend plans. A strong cold front pushes through North Texas on Monday, bringing the region's best chance for widespread rain, lightning, and a welcome drop in temperatures.



Several more summerlike days are ahead for North Texas before scattered storms bring rain and cooler relief. First, get ready for a hot, humid weekend.

Thursday Forecast

Thursday will be seasonably hot and humid in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, with highs in the mid-90s. Heat index values, how hot it feels when humidity is factored in, will hit the triple digits, reaching 105 degrees in some areas. While most of the region will stay dry, a cold front approaching late Thursday could trigger scattered storms, primarily in counties along the Red River.

Weekend Forecast

Thursday night's showers will linger into Friday morning as they drift south toward Dallas and Fort Worth. Rain chances will persist through Monday, bringing threats of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and damaging winds to localized areas.

Saturday looks to be the pick of the weekend for outdoor plans, it will be very hot and likely rain-free, with highs remaining in the mid-90s. By Sunday afternoon and evening, however, scattered showers and storms are expected to return.

7-Day Forecast

The best chance for widespread rain and storms arrives Monday as a cold front pushes completely through North Texas, bringing a brief but welcome cooling trend for early next week.