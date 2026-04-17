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Dallas weather: Cold front brings severe storm threat and gusty winds this weekend

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Published  April 17, 2026 8:33am CDT
Weather
FOX 4
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The Brief

    • Dallas weather will take a turn as a cold front brings a line of potentially severe storms and damaging winds to the area after midnight Friday.
    • Saturday will be notably cooler and windier with lingering showers and highs only reaching the 60s.
    • Conditions will clear by Sunday, starting with a chilly morning in the 40s before a sunny afternoon warmup into the low 70s.

DALLAS - The next cold front is on the way. Be prepared for scattered strong storms and gusty winds this weekend.

Friday Forecast 

Dallas weather: Apr. 17 morning forecast

Dallas weather: Apr. 17 morning forecast

It will be warm, windy and cloudy today but big changes roll in overnight. Meteorologist Ali Turiano has your forecast.

Friday will be mostly cloudy, warm and windy, with highs in the low to mid-80s. A line of storms, some potentially severe, will move in with the front after midnight. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts.

Weekend Forecast 

Storms will move south through Saturday morning, though lingering showers remain possible behind the front. It will be a cool and windy day with highs in the 60s. While the overall severe threat remains low, a few storms could produce gusty winds.

Skies will clear by Sunday morning, leading to chilly temperatures in the 40s. After the cold start, light winds and sunshine will help temperatures climb back into the lower 70s.

7-Day Forecast 

Clouds and low rain chances return early next week. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and low 70s on Monday and Tuesday before warming into the upper 70s and 80s by Wednesday. Low chances for thunderstorms persist throughout the week.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and FOX 4 Forecasters.

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