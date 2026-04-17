Dallas weather: Cold front brings severe storm threat and gusty winds this weekend
DALLAS - The next cold front is on the way. Be prepared for scattered strong storms and gusty winds this weekend.
Friday Forecast
Friday will be mostly cloudy, warm and windy, with highs in the low to mid-80s. A line of storms, some potentially severe, will move in with the front after midnight. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts.
Weekend Forecast
Storms will move south through Saturday morning, though lingering showers remain possible behind the front. It will be a cool and windy day with highs in the 60s. While the overall severe threat remains low, a few storms could produce gusty winds.
Skies will clear by Sunday morning, leading to chilly temperatures in the 40s. After the cold start, light winds and sunshine will help temperatures climb back into the lower 70s.
7-Day Forecast
Clouds and low rain chances return early next week. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and low 70s on Monday and Tuesday before warming into the upper 70s and 80s by Wednesday. Low chances for thunderstorms persist throughout the week.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the National Weather Service and FOX 4 Forecasters.