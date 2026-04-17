Dallas weather: Cold front brings severe storm threat and gusty winds this weekend

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The Brief Dallas weather will take a turn as a cold front brings a line of potentially severe storms and damaging winds to the area after midnight Friday. Saturday will be notably cooler and windier with lingering showers and highs only reaching the 60s. Conditions will clear by Sunday, starting with a chilly morning in the 40s before a sunny afternoon warmup into the low 70s.



The next cold front is on the way. Be prepared for scattered strong storms and gusty winds this weekend.

Friday Forecast

Friday will be mostly cloudy, warm and windy, with highs in the low to mid-80s. A line of storms, some potentially severe, will move in with the front after midnight. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts.

Weekend Forecast

Storms will move south through Saturday morning, though lingering showers remain possible behind the front. It will be a cool and windy day with highs in the 60s. While the overall severe threat remains low, a few storms could produce gusty winds.

Skies will clear by Sunday morning, leading to chilly temperatures in the 40s. After the cold start, light winds and sunshine will help temperatures climb back into the lower 70s.

7-Day Forecast

Clouds and low rain chances return early next week. Temperatures will stay in the 60s and low 70s on Monday and Tuesday before warming into the upper 70s and 80s by Wednesday. Low chances for thunderstorms persist throughout the week.