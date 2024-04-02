Monday’s storms brought hail, possible tornado to North Texas

Scattered thunderstorms brought heavy winds, lightning, hail, and a suspected tornado to North Texas Monday night.

FOX 4 viewers in Rhome, about 25 miles northwest of Fort Worth, shared video of large hailstones. They were reportedly as big as golf balls there and in other Wise County cities.

In Denton County, the hail ranged in size from quarters to golf balls. The largest hail reports were about the size of baseballs.

A tornado warning was issued for Johnson County, south of Fort Worth.

Viewer Kathy Wood shared a picture of what appears to be a twister near their home between Keene and Joshua. A tree was uprooted in that area between Keene and Joshua.

The National Weather Service is expected to survey the damage and confirm whether a tornado touched down.

A house fire in Plano, in Collin County, may have been sparked by lightning during the storm.

It started around 9 p.m. in a neighborhood near Spring Creek Parkway and the Sam Rayburn Tollway.

Plano Fire-Rescue said the fire started somewhere on the roof of the home and heavily damaged the attic.

Firefighters had to attack the flames from outside because there were concerns the roof would collapse.

Thankfully, no one was injured.