Dallas using AI technology to help keep parks and trails safe

The Brief Dallas will use new AI technology to help identify illegal activity in neighborhood parks and flooding issues on trails. The goal is to keep parks safe by cracking down on small problems before they become big ones. When parks are safe and inviting, so is the neighborhood around them. The opposite is also true, city leaders say.



The city of Dallas will use artificial intelligence to help improve the safety of its parks and trails.

Dallas park safety

What's new:

A city park can be seen as the heartbeat of a neighborhood. That’s why keeping it healthy is crucial.

"Parks have to be part of the solution," said Dallas Parks Director John Jenkins. "Once you allow something to be entrenched in a park, it can be very detrimental to neighborhoods."

Jenkins gave city leaders an update on park safety on Monday morning. He said Dallas has seen success through park rangers, marshals, and Dallas police, all while still allowing the parks to be welcoming places.

Soon, the city will be adding drones, cameras, and lighting combined with AI technology.

"Now we look at technology that can tell us from cameras you have certain activities going on at a certain park. But it can also talk to us about a safety standpoint when it comes to flooding on certain trails," Jenkins said. "You will hear us push more on technology because we know we just can’t get enough personnel."

He said the city has also had success improving the parks by clearing up brush to get rid of blind spots and hosting activities.

E-bikes on trails

What they're saying:

It’s not just crime that gets attention but also how people are sharing the park space.

Dallas City Councilmember Paula Blackmon believes the city needs to do more to regulate e-bikes on trails.

"I'm getting reports of youngsters that are on e-bikes, kind of going crazy along the White Rock Lake area," she said. "We just want everyone to be safe."

While motorized equipment is not allowed on trails, e-bikes are permitted by state law.

"E-bikes, there's not much we can do about it," a parks official said. "Right now, there is not a speed limit set on the trails."

"That’s my next question. Can we do a speed limit?" Blackmon asked.

The parks department said it would look into the parks board setting a speed limit.

Homeless encampments

What they're saying:

The city said it is also working to keep homeless encampments out of parks.

Councilmember Kathy Stewart urged parks leaders to find a solution.

"It is hard to enforce that decommissioning," she said. "They return to that spot."

What's next:

The city says Valley View Park is an example of success.

The city says it's improved the parks by increasing law enforcement presence, cleared up brush to get rid of blinds spots and activated the park with activities.